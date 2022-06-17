Liverpool announce two further pre-season friendlies with five-game programme confirmed before start of next campaign

Liverpool have confirmed their full pre-season plans for this summer with there now being five matches on offer for the players.

As reported by the club’s website: ‘Liverpool will face RB Leipzig and RC Strasbourg Alsace in pre-season fixtures next month.

‘The Reds will travel to Germany to play Leipzig on Thursday July 21 at the Red Bull Arena, with kick-off at 6.15pm BST.

‘Jürgen Klopp’s men will also come up against French side Strasbourg at Anfield on Sunday July 31, kick-off 7.30pm’.

It had been believed that the Reds would be playing against both Leipzig and Salzburg during the summer, although this could still be confirmed, it looks like it is just the Germans that we will face.

These latest games join friendlies against Manchester United and Crystal Palace in Thailand and Singapore respectively, as well as the Community Shield game against Manchester City in the King Power Stadium.

With the Premier League campaign starting early due to the Qatar World Cup in the winter, Jurgen Klopp has less time than usual to prepare his players for the intense schedule.

