Liverpool are ‘interested’ in Matthijs de Ligt because we like ‘the idea of ​​re-proposing the central couple of the Dutch national team’

The official word from Liverpool is that our transfer business is done but that won’t stop other players being linked to the Reds.

As reported by CalcioMercato: ‘The negotiations for the renewal of Matthijs De Ligt with Juventus are proceeding at a walking pace. The issue relating to the termination clause to be included in the new agreement, currently of €125 million and ready to be raised to €140 million in compliance with the contract in place next season, is very delicate .

‘To renew, De Ligt, dissatisfied with the two consecutive fourth places, wants to guarantee himself a less steep way out and lower the clause by almost half, bringing it to about €80 million. According to our information, then, the renewal, if it is signed, it will also be lowered to the bonus item, which is lower in numbers and more difficult to achieve.

‘De Ligt, of course, is interested in the best teams in Europe, attentive to the outcome of this negotiation between the player and Juventus. Chelsea have been around for a long time, but the approach of Liverpool should not be overlooked, considering the idea of ​​re-proposing the central couple of the Dutch national team van Dijk-De Ligt in Red sauce’.

A weekly wage of around £200,000 per week and a fee around £70 million would be a big ask if we needed a central defender but seeing as we already have four, why would we want to make this deal happen?

This seems more like a ploy from the player, as he clearly wants to reunite with Virgil van Dijk and play alongside him full-time.

The unfortunate message for Matthijs de Ligt is though, you’ll have to join the back of the queue for that and lower your wages and price tag whilst you’re at it.

