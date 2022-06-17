Liverpool-bound Calvin Ramsay ‘has all the tools’ to be a ‘special player’ under Jurgen Klopp, claims Aberdeen legend

Aberdeen legend Willie Miller has claimed that Liverpool-bound teenager Calvin Ramsay ‘has all the tools’ to be a special player for Jurgen Klopp.

The Dons full-back is on the verge of completing a move to the Anfield outfit after a £4m deal was agreed between the two clubs, with a further £2.5m believed to be available in performance-based add-ons.

Ramsay will be able to learn from one of the best right-backs in the world in Trent Alexander-Arnold if he completes the move to the English top-flight.

“Ramsay certainly has the qualities to be a modern type of full back that can play at the highest level,” Miller told the Press and Journal Evening Express.

“He has all the tools to be that special player.

“However it will not be a case of it being handed to him.

“This is a fabulous opportunity for Ramsay and he has to be confident enough to grab it and make the most of it.

“Ramsay looks a confident player and young man.

“He has to take that confidence and ability and weld them together to take this chance of a lifetime as far as it can possibly go.”

Ramsay will also benefit from having opposite full-back and compatriot Andy Robertson at the club.

The Scotland captain is a great role model for the younger players and will be keen to offer assistance to the Scotland U21 international.

It’s understood that the 18-year-old will sign a five-year-deal at Liverpool and he will be the last of the incomings for Klopp’s side this summer.

Midfield is a area that the club are wanting to strengthen, but only if the right candidate is available at a suitable price.

Jude Bellingham is one of the names that’s been linked with a move to Merseyside, but it’s now understood that Liverpool will consider a move for him in 12 months time.

Ramsay joins Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez as the latest additions to the Liverpool squad, they’ll now work hard in pre-season ahead of the new campaign that begins on August 6 when we face Fulham away from home.

