Liverpool ‘remain interested’ in Jude Bellingham despite a transfer being ‘unlikely to happen this summer’

Liverpool have landed the signature of Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez but the probable arrival of Calvin Ramsay looks set to be the last of this year.

With Jurgen Klopp’s midfield firmly entering their thirties in the following year, it’s expected fresh blood will be added next summer and the player to fill those boots looks to have been selected.

As reported by the Mirror (via BBC Sport): ‘Liverpool remain interested in Borussia Dortmund’s 18-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham, though any move is unlikely to happen this summer’.

READ MORE: Two clubs have ‘submitted transfer bids’ for 21-year-old Liverpool defender with the club looking for £15 million for our man

It’s easy to be interested in one of the most promising players in Europe but finding the required transfer fee will be a whole other issue.

Jude Bellingham’s contract doesn’t expire in Germany until 2025 and so it would be a sizeable fee that would be needed, in order to prize him away from Borussia Dortmund and get him to Anfield.

Having played 44 games in the last campaign, the 18-year-old is certainly gaining the required experience and let’s hope this deal can be completed next summer.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Farewell to Loris Karius – one of the unluckiest players in Liverpool’s history