Liverpool set to re-sign 33-year-old in a player/coach role with the academy and younger age groups at Kirkby

Despite leaving the club in 2013, one ex-Red is ready to rekindle his Liverpool love affair with a move back to the club.

As reported by Chris Bascombe for The Telegraph: ‘Liverpool are also close to signing 33-year-old ex-Kop midfielder Jay Spearing to play in their Under 23s side.

‘Spearing, who left Tranmere Rovers this summer, will return to the club’s academy in an innovative development role initiated by youth director Alex Inglethorpe.

READ MORE: Luka Modric shows a lack of respect to Mo Salah as post-Champions League final events are shared by Real Madrid teammate

‘As well as offering invaluable experience to those on the threshold of breaking into Liverpool’s first team squad, Spearing – a former Liverpool U18s skipper – will assist in coaching some the younger age groups in a dual role.

‘Spearing left Liverpool in 2013 having made 55 first team appearances and has pursued a coaching career while continuing to play in the lower leagues in recent years, a regular presence at the Kirkby academy’.

Jay Spearing started in the 2012 FA Cup final for Kenny Dalglish’s Reds and has recently left Tranmere Rovers, remaining relatively local since his departure under Brendan Rodgers nine years ago.

There’s no doubt that his heart will still lie with the club and the fact that he is willing to play and coach alongside the Under 23’s shows that he is very willing to get a foot inside the Anfield door.

The tough-tackling midfielder is certainly of a good enough standard to still be playing in the football league but is clearly thinking about his long-term future in the game with this move.

Surely this signing will appease everyone who wants Jurgen Klopp to secure another midfielder this season too!

You can view the update on Spearing via @_ChrisBascombe on Twitter:

EOTK Insider Opinion: Farewell to Loris Karius – one of the unluckiest players in Liverpool’s history