Liverpool squad revealed for Masters Football comeback with the Reds competing in Glasgow for the first time in 10 years

It’s been 10 years since our TV’s have been graced by Masters Football and it’s great to know Liverpool are back with it too.

The latest competition will take place on the 8th of July in Glasgow and will be competed between Rangers, Celtic, Manchester United and ourselves.

The announcement of the competition came with the squad reveals and the eight players who will be competing for the Reds have been confirmed.

The squad in full is: ‘Sander Westerveld, Jamie Carragher, Stephen Warnock, David Thompson, Steve McManaman, Stewart Downing, Jermaine Pennant and Luis Garcia’.

It’s some collection of players, with our former No.23 no doubt ready to bark some orders about to his teammates and probably put in a few strong tackles too.

There’s a good mix of experience and (relative) youth, with the target surely being to go and clinch the trophy.

Let’s hope this format makes a full comeback and that we can compete annually.

You can view the full Liverpool squad via Reddit user u/Jaydale88:

