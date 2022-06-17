Liverpool to compete with Real Madrid and Man United for signing of Jude Bellingham with competition hotting up for a ‘£78m deal’

Liverpool are publicly closing their incoming transfer door for the summer but seem set to enter the race for a midfielder next year.

If widespread reports are to be believed, that man is Jude Bellingham and we look like we could be ready to spend some big money on the former Birmingham City man but we won’t be the only ones.

As reported by Metro (via BBC Sport): ‘Real Madrid hope to sign Borussia Dortmund’s 18-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham, despite competition from Premier League sides Liverpool and Manchester United over a £78m deal’.

READ MORE: Two clubs have ‘submitted transfer bids’ for 21-year-old Liverpool defender with the club looking for £15 million for our man

It’s fair to assume that we would have the edge over Manchester United at present, despite Erik ten Hag probably being allowed more funds to spend – if he’s still in the job next summer.

The presence of Real Madrid is a bit of a worry though, especially with their landing of Aurelien Tchouameni, although the desire to come back to England could be enough for the Borussia Dortmund man.

With us being so public about waiting a year and it looking like the 18-year-old will remain in the Bundesliga for another season, let’s hope the stars align and he becomes our man in 2023.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Farewell to Loris Karius – one of the unluckiest players in Liverpool’s history