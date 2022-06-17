Liverpool’s cup schedule makes for some tough reading if we want to spend another season chasing the quadruple

Liverpool played every single game on offer to them last season and so it may make sense to have a look at the cup schedule for next year too.

With the Premier League fixtures being announced this week as well, we can now assess which games will bookend the matches in all the cup competitions.

The main issue is the Champions League, with games against Everton, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham coming before and after group stage games.

READ MORE: BBC pundit says ‘players need a break in order to perform’ after ludacris amount of post-season international games

The FA Cup is a little more forgiving at the start but the fourth round match does come after a home game with Chelsea too.

Our Carabao Cup defence starts in the midst of European games and a match with Spurs in the league, so that’s not much easier either.

In short, it’s not going to be easy to win the quadruple in the next season but that’s the point – we didn’t do too bad last year and why not try and do it again?

Here’s the full list of provisional Premier League games, followed by our cup schedule:

AUGUST

Saturday 6 (12.30pm) – Fulham (A)

Saturday 13 – Crystal Palace (H)

Saturday 20 – Manchester United (A)

Saturday 27 – Bournemouth (H)

Wednesday 31 (8pm) – Newcastle United (H)

SEPTEMBER

Saturday 3 – Everton (A)

Saturday 10 – Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

Saturday 17 – Chelsea (A)

OCTOBER

Saturday 1 – Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

Saturday 8 – Arsenal (A)

Saturday 15 – Manchester City (H)

Wednesday 19 (8pm) – West Ham United (H)

Saturday 22 – Nottingham Forest (A)

Saturday 29 – Leeds United (H)

NOVEMBER

Saturday 5 – Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Saturday 12 – Southampton (H)

DECEMBER

Monday 26 – Aston Villa (A)

Saturday 31 – Leicester City (H)

JANUARY

Monday 2 – Brentford (A)

Saturday 14 – Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

Saturday 21 – Chelsea (H)

FEBRUARY

Saturday 4 – Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

Saturday 11 – Everton (H)

Saturday 18 – Newcastle United (A)

Saturday 25 – Crystal Palace (A)

MARCH

Saturday 4 – Manchester United (H)

Saturday 11 – Bournemouth (A)

Saturday 18 – Fulham (H)

APRIL

Saturday 1 – Manchester City (A)

Saturday 8 – Arsenal (H)

Saturday 15 – Leeds United (A)

Saturday 22 – Nottingham Forest (H)

Tuesday 25 (7.45pm) – West Ham United (A)

Saturday 29 – Tottenham Hotspur (H)

MAY

Saturday 6 – Brentford (H)

Saturday 13 – Leicester City (A)

Saturday 20 – Aston Villa (H)

Sunday 28 (4pm) – Southampton (A)

You can view the full cup schedule via Reddit user u/eurfryn:

EOTK Insider Opinion: Farewell to Loris Karius – one of the unluckiest players in Liverpool’s history