Luka Modric shows a lack of respect to Mo Salah as post-Champions League final events are shared by Real Madrid teammate

Mo Salah was very public in his desire to face the Spanish champions in the Stade de France but the game didn’t quite go to plan.

Speaking on the Podpah podcast, Real Madrid star Rodrygo gave an insight to post-game events in Paris: “When the game was over, the Real Madrid players made a tunnel, Liverpool went through.

“Salah was going through a little sad, head down, Modric looked at him and said, ‘Thanks, Salah, next time you try again’. I started laughing.”

READ MORE: Darwin Nunez poses with his son as the pair wear Liverpool shirts adorned with No.27

The point of the ‘tunnel’ (guard of honour) for the losing team is to show them respect for their efforts and heartache from the game – instead Luka Modric thought it was time to get a sly dig on our No.11.

The Egyptian King’s words were massively used out of context, as he wanted revenge for Kyiv and wasn’t saying that Carlo Ancelotti’s team were an easy opponent to beat.

The moral of the story is don’t speak too much and give the opposition an excuse to get more fired up but the 30-year-old was very harshly treated from a supposedly experienced pro, in this instance.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Farewell to Loris Karius – one of the unluckiest players in Liverpool’s history