Paul Joyce provides a financial breakdown of Sadio Mane’s move to Bayern Munich and confirms how much ‘the total package is worth’

Liverpool have reached an agreement with Bayern Munich for the sale of Sadio Mane after weeks of speculation surrounding the Senegal international’s future.

The former Southampton man will reportedly sign a three-year-deal at the Allianz Arena and the move will see the Reds earn a ‘guaranteed fee of £27.5m’, that’s according to Paul Joyce of The Times.

“Liverpool and Bayern Munich reach agreement on Sadio Mane deal. Guaranteed fee of £27.5million [€32million], plus £5million based on appearances and £2.6million based on individual and team achievement. The total package is worth £35.1million [€41million],” the popular journalist confirmed on Twitter.

Those figures are arguably a bargain for a player that is currently one of the best in the world in his position, but with just 12 months remaining on his Anfield deal, Liverpool were left in a tricky situation.

New sporting director Julian Ward, who replaced Michael Edwards this summer, handled the discussions and it was earlier believed that he was attempting to hold out for £42.5m from the Bundesliga giants.

A delegation from Bayern Munich travelled to England today to finalise the deal and they’ll head home happy after being successful in their pursuit of the 30-year-old.

The potential add-ons that have been revealed by Joyce are very realistic when you consider that Bayern are favourites to win their respective league each year, as well as being one of Europe’s strongest sides.

Although they haven’t lifted the Champions League since 2013, they will fancy their chances of tasting success in Europe’s premier competition next summer now they’ve reportedly acquired the services of one of the hottest winger’s in world football in the form of Mane.

Darwin Nunez has arrived at Liverpool to act almost as a replacement for our No. 10 which will ease the nerves of Reds supporters now one of our most important players is set to depart.

