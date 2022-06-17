Sheyi Ojo sends touching farewell message to Liverpool supporters as his Anfield career comes to an end

Sheyi Ojo’s Liverpool contract will expire at the end of the month and the 24-year-old has sent an emotional farewell message to supporters on social media.

The Academy graduate joined the Reds at the age of 14 and although he was never really a regular first team player at the club, he racked up 13 senior appearances and registered one goal and four assists along the way.

He enjoyed some successful loan spells away from Merseyside at clubs such as Wolves, Rangers and Cardiff but it now appears that it’s time for the winger to seek a new permanent future elsewhere.

“I feel blessed to have played at this club. Many beautiful moments and memories but most importantly the unconditional support from the fans,” Ojo posted on his Twitter page yesterday.

“I joined Liverpool when I was 14. Never could I imagine the journey it would take me on.

“Never stop dreaming… 💯.”

Ojo last featured for Jurgen Klopp’s side back in January 2017 when we faced Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup and his only goal came against Exeter in the same competition at Anfield a year earlier.

It’s always sad to see a player leave the club when they’ve spent the entirety of their professional career on Merseyside, but the move makes sense for both parties.

It’s clear that Ojo was no longer in our German boss’ plans and he has the potential to go and shine elsewhere, so why not?

He’s certainly got ability because we’ve seen it in the past, and as well as having age on his side, there’s no reason why he can’t go and light it up at another club.

It’s nice to see the Hemel-Hempstead born attacker show his appreciation for the club and the fans and we at EOTK wish him all the best for the future.

You can see our former No. 54's tweet below:

