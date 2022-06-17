Three young Liverpool players called up to the England UEFA U19 European Championship squad

Liverpool have had a rich history of nurturing strong young players and three more look to continue that legacy for England.

As reported by the club’s website: ‘Liverpool youngsters Luke Chambers, Harvey Davies and Jarell Quansah have been included by England for the forthcoming UEFA U19 European Championship.

‘Ian Foster’s side will face three games in the group stage in Slovakia, starting against Austria on Sunday (June 19) at the Banska Bystrica Stadium’.

Luke Chambers has been at the the club since he was six-years-old and will be competing for a left-back or centre-back spot for his national team in the tournament.

Harvey Davies will be hoping to secure the No.1 spot, as the ‘keeper comes off the back of a strong season in the Reds’ academy.

Jarell Quansah has also been at the club for a long time, starting at just five-years-old, he was on the bench for Jurgen Klopp’s first-team this season and will be aiming to start as many games as possible in the heart of the Three Lions’ defence.

