Two clubs have ‘submitted transfer bids’ for 21-year-old Liverpool defender with the club looking for £15 million for our man

Liverpool have reportedly finished their incoming transfer business for the summer but that doesn’t mean the outgoings are completed too.

As reported by LFC Transfer Room: ‘Fulham and Nottingham Forest have both submitted transfer bids for Neco Williams.

‘Liverpool are said to value the 21-year-old at £15m with several clubs including Fulham, Nottingham Forest, and Crystal Palace.

‘Both bids are in the £12m-£15m range including add-ons which would satisfy Liverpool’.

With the seeming imminent arrival of Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen, as well as the presence of Conor Bradley in the academy, Neco Williams may well be moved on this summer.

It seems like the main reason for this may be that the right-back sees a clear route into guaranteed football with Wales at the World Cup and may have found his current level with Fulham last season.

Another couple of impressive years could land the 21-year-old a starting role in the Premier League too and he will not now want to come and sit on the Anfield bench, waiting for a chance behind Trent Alexander-Arnold.

