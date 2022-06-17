‘Unfortunately’ – Rio Ferdinand makes Darwin Nunez admission that will excite Liverpool supporters

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that, ‘unfortunately’, Darwin Nunez ‘looks like a top signing’ for Liverpool.

The 22-year-old arrived from Benfica earlier this week in a deal that may rise to £85m whilst current Reds favourite Sadio Mane looks set to be on his way out of Merseyside to join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand was keen to point out that he’s aware of what the Uruguay international can offer because he’s seen so much of him in the Champions League recently.

“Watched a lot of this guy in the #UCL last season…. VVD gave a glowing reference in a recent interview. Looks like a top signing for @LFC unfortunately,” the 43-year-old tweeted.

Virgil van Dijk did recently name our new signing as one of the toughest opponents he’s faced during his career.

The Dutchman labelled the forward as ‘quick, tall and strong’ and he clearly believes he has all the assets to thrive in the Premier League this season.

Nunez responded to our No. 4’s comments recently when he officially joined the Reds and admitted how ‘proud’ he was to receive praise from the Netherlands captain.

We can’t wait to see our No. 27 in action in the famous Red shirt and we certainly hope he can prove van Dijk right and display why he’s recognised by many as one of Europe’s top attacking players.

You can see Ferdinand’s tweet below:

Watched a lot of this guy in the #UCL last season…. VVD gave a glowing reference in a recent interview. Looks like a top signing for @LFC unfortunately 😂😂😂 https://t.co/crZjUsTdpB — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) June 16, 2022