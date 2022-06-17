(Video) Beckham and Neville discuss the relationship Liverpool and Manchester United players used to have whilst on international duty with England

David Beckham has weighed in on suggestions that there was ‘cliques’ amongst the England squad during his playing career and revealed that a number of Manchester United players didn’t have a good relationship with their Liverpool counterparts.

The 47-year-old earned 115 caps for the Three Lions and captained his nation between 2000 and 2006, but whilst he admitted that he had no issue with players from the Anfield outfit, Neville joked that he himself did.

“I’ve heard numerous people come out and say: Well, you know, there was cliques. Some players didn’t talk to other players,” Beckham told The Overlap (via Liverpool Echo).

“I don’t care whether players talk to each other whilst they’re eating dinner, whilst they’re eating lunch, whilst they’re in the change room. The moment you get on that pitch, you don’t care whether Stevie G [Gerrard] is in a better position than me, I’m gonna give him the ball, simple as that.

“You’re footballers and you’re a professional. It’s not about cliques. It’s not about Liverpool players not liking United,” to which Neville replies: “We didn’t though did we?”

Beckham adds: “You definitely didn’t. I thought they were alright personally.”

The England squad during Beckham’s career was dominated by players from Liverpool, United, Chelsea and Arsenal and although the team was full of quality individuals, they never managed to quite get it right as a team.

The ‘golden generation’ never managed to win a major trophy which Beckham admitted was his biggest regret.

There was often debate surrounding why Gerrard and Frank Lampard couldn’t seem to play well together despite them being the main men at their respective clubs, but the former Real Madrid star has made it clear that there was clearly some tension between those from the Red side of Liverpool and Manchester.

Neville and Beckham were speaking on a ‘World Cup Special’ episode of The Overlap.

The 2022 World Cup will take place in Qatar at the end of the year and both Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold will be hoping to be named in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the tournament.

Hopefully they can ensure their club performances are spot on at the beginning of the campaign to ensure they’re heading to the Middle East in November.

You can watch the video below via The Overlap on YouTube with this discussion coming 5 and a half minutes into the clip.

