(Video) Compilation of 18-year-old Calvin Ramsay’s assists will have Liverpool fans seriously excited

Liverpool-bound Calvin Ramsay had a superb season for Aberdeen last season as he made 33 appearances, registering one goal and nine assists.

As a result of those impressive displays, it’s been reported that the Anfield outfit have agreed a fee with Aberdeen for the Scotland U21 international.

It’s understood that the initial fee will be £4m, with a further £2.5m available in potential add-ons.

And, as ever, with any potential signing, highlights of Ramsay and his assists for the Pittodrie outfit have been circulating online.

READ MORE: Liverpool-bound Calvin Ramsay ‘has all the tools’ to be a ‘special player’ under Jurgen Klopp, claims Aberdeen legend

After watching the video, it’s rather surprising when you realise that the full-back is only 18 years of age.

From the compilation, it’s clear that he doesn’t lack confidence and is also a dead-ball specialist.

If his move to Merseyside is completed, then Ramsay will be an understoody to Trent Alexander-Arnold, one of the world’s best right-backs.

The No. 66 is therefore the ideal player for the youngster to learn from in order to develop his game and push him towards earning minutes under Jurgen Klopp.

Aberdeen legend Willie Miller believes the Dons full-back has ‘all the tools’ required to be a ‘special player’ under the German boss.

With the transfer fee agreed, it’s now believed that all is required is a completed medical before the defender’s move is officially announced.

Take a look at his best-bits below via @SkySportsPL on Twitter:

Here's what you can expect to see from Calvin Ramsay #LFC fans…🤩🔴 pic.twitter.com/2lZwMthDNi — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 16, 2022

#Ep54 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Rating Liverpool’s transfer window, Bellingham to Liverpool?… & more!