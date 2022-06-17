(Video) Liverpool are ‘very lucky’ to sign ‘exciting young talent’ Calvin Ramsay, claims Aberdeen boss

Liverpool are believed to be on the verge of signing teenage defender Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen and the Dons manager Jim Goodwin has claimed if the transfer is completed, the Reds are ‘very lucky’ to have such an ‘exciting young talent’ joining the club.

The Irishman was keen to point out that the 18-year-old isn’t the ‘finished article’, though, and there is still ‘huge room for improvement’.

At such a young age, nobody is expecting the Scotland U21 international to arrive on Merseyside and be ready for the starting XI, but under the watchful eye of Jurgen Klopp, it shouldn’t be long until Ramsay is challenging Alexander-Arnold for the right-back spot.

The youngster can also learn from the Reds No. 66 – Alexander-Arnold is recognised by many as one of the best right-back in the world and theres no doubt he can play a huge part in helping Ramsay develop in to a first-team regular on Merseyside.

Greek international Kostas Tsimikas arrived at the club in 2020 and is now providing real competition to Andy Robertson at left-back, so the same will therefore be hoped from Ramsay on the opposite flank.

The Aberdeen man made 33 appearances for the Pittodrie outfit last term, registering one goal and nine assists along the way.

We can’t wait to see him in the famous Red shirt (if/when the deal is completed).

