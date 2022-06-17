(Video) Sky Sports confirm Julian Ward has got the big money he wants for Sadio Mane

With the recent news that a delegation from Bayern Munich is set to arrive in England to finalise a deal for Liverpool’s Sadio Mane, the Bundesliga giants are now preparing an improved offer of £42.5m for the Senegal international.

The Germans have already had two bids rejected by the Anfield outfit after Liverpool’s sporting director Julian Ward demanded a fee in the region of £40m for the 30-year-old.

It now appears that Ward has got exactly what he wants and is already proving to be an adequate replacement for his predecessor Michael Edwards who left the club recently.

Darwin Nunez moved to Merseyside from Benfica earlier this week meaning Liverpool are now willing to sanction the departure of their No. 10.

Mane has become recognised as one of the best wingers in the world in recent seasons and has entered the final 12 months of his current Anfield deal.

Jurgen Klopp’s side therefore don’t want to lose one of their best players for free next summer and have decided to cash in on the AFCON winner.

Ward has stuck to his guns, however, and ensured that Bayern don’t take advantage of the situation and sign Mane on the cheap.

It’s now believed they’ve met the price that Ward had set so it now appears to be a matter of time before his departure is officially confirmed.

