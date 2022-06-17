(Video) The ‘James Milner Door’ spotted during Darwin Nunez’s signing day video from Liverpool

Liverpool were delighted to announce that Darwin Nunez had signed for the club but his new teammate stole the show.

Thanks to the club’s YouTube channel, behind the scenes access was provided to the 22-year-old arriving at the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby for the first time.

Before first walking past the first team suite, the Uruguayan was pointed in the right direction so that he could go and see his new seat in the changing rooms.

Eagle-eyed supporters were quick to spot that the famous ‘James Milner Door’ was on show in the video too and it always warms the heart when you get the chance to see it.

Our vice captain asked for a door to be named after him when the building work began on the new complex and he was rewarded with quite a significant one too.

Although they haven’t met yet, we’re sure that our new No.27 will get to know the large personality of our No.7 very soon!

You can view the Milner door in Nunez’s signing video (from 6:25) via Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

