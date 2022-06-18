African journalist fishes for reaction from Liverpool fans with infuriating Mane claim

Sadio Mane will leave Liverpool Football Club as a legend having achieved all he can at the side as far as team silverware is concerned.

Despite many fans having made clear their adoration for a footballer who helped kickstart the Jurgen Klopp era, some continue to question the relationship supporters enjoy with the No.10.

Nigeria News contributor, Ibukun Aluko, asserted on Twitter that Reds ‘never allowed him to celebrate his AFCON win’ and was always made out to be a scapegoat for poor performances.

Liverpool fans never treated him like a Legend, never allowed him celebrate his AFCON win, always the easy target whenever the team isn’t playing. I’m happy Sadio Mane is finally going to a club he will be truly loved.. My man deserves to be celebrated 💪🏾. pic.twitter.com/ZVOSLdslfM — Ibukun Aluko (@IbkSports) June 17, 2022

It’s worth remembering firstly that the 30-year-old specifically asked the club to avoid celebrating Senegal’s victory over Egypt in the tournament final out of respect for his teammate, Mo Salah.

READ MORE: Paul Joyce breaks down how Liverpool could earn as much as £35.1m from Mane’s exit to Bayern Munich

That’s one point. To claim that fans have never acknowledged our former Southampton ace as a legend of the club is just simply wide of the mark.

One might be inclined to argue that such statements are an attempt by the writer in question to earn a reaction from the fanbase.

If not, we’d advise Aluko to scroll through the clear outpouring of love for Mane online following his agreed move to the German top-flight.

EOTK Insider Opinion: How Elliott, Jones & Ramsay could have huge say in potential Bellingham transfer to Liverpool