African journalist fishes for reaction from Liverpool fans with infuriating Mane claim

Sadio Mane will leave Liverpool Football Club as a legend having achieved all he can at the side as far as team silverware is concerned.
Despite many fans having made clear their adoration for a footballer who helped kickstart the Jurgen Klopp era, some continue to question the relationship supporters enjoy with the No.10.
Nigeria News contributor, Ibukun Aluko, asserted on Twitter that Reds ‘never allowed him to celebrate his AFCON win’ and was always made out to be a scapegoat for poor performances.
Liverpool fans never treated him like a Legend, never allowed him celebrate his AFCON win, always the easy target whenever the team isn’t playing.
I’m happy Sadio Mane is finally going to a club he will be truly loved..
My man deserves to be celebrated 💪🏾. pic.twitter.com/ZVOSLdslfM
— Ibukun Aluko (@IbkSports) June 17, 2022
It’s worth remembering firstly that the 30-year-old specifically asked the club to avoid celebrating Senegal’s victory over Egypt in the tournament final out of respect for his teammate, Mo Salah.
That’s one point. To claim that fans have never acknowledged our former Southampton ace as a legend of the club is just simply wide of the mark.
One might be inclined to argue that such statements are an attempt by the writer in question to earn a reaction from the fanbase.
If not, we’d advise Aluko to scroll through the clear outpouring of love for Mane online following his agreed move to the German top-flight.
Mane have it all to Liverpool and Liverpool have mane all to become one of the feared attacker in the world.
Mane is clever person he knows at 30 and the emergence of young academy players
With the new signings.Liverpool is and will be challenging year after year ,by doing that he is going to be challenged by the emerging young players on weekly basis.
Yes the money is seen the reason for not agreeing to new contract terms but the major part is guaranteeing a game time.
Next season Liverpool going have different approach by rotating and using the young players who have stuck it as squad members for the past seasons.
Without signing any further players signing Liverpool possess 24 capable performers
Half of them are 25 or under so for this reason a small example to be given is carvalho,gordon,elliot,diaz,jota,salah,nunez,firmino,oxlade,mino if the last two
Stayed. Therefore Mane knows and Salah as well.
Mane is and always Will be a in our hearts
