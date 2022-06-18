Bayern sporting director shares six-word Mane message as Liverpool star set to join Bundesliga in £27.5m deal

Sadio Mane looks set to move to the Bundesliga this summer with Bayern Munich’s sporting director, Hasan Salihamidzic, confirming the move: ‘Yes, Sadio is coming to Bayern’.

This update comes courtesy of Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, with the Italian journalist that ‘paperworks are being prepared’ ahead of the Senegalese international’s switch away from Jurgen Klopp’s outfit.

Sadio Mané deal completed, Bayern director Hasan Salihamidžić confirms after meeting in England: “Yes, Sadio is coming to Bayern”, he just told @Sky_Torben. 🚨🛩 #LFC Paperworks are being prepared after full agreement reached with Liverpool today morning. #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/RTTS4OBxwA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2022

The Merseysiders are set to receive an initial up front fee of £27.5m for the attacker’s services – a deal that could rise to £35.1m should the player meet the appearances and individual and team-based achievements add-ons included.

It’s an exit that without question will seriously weaken Liverpool’s forward line – a prospect that could significantly worsen should the club fail to agree a contract extension for another star man in Mo Salah.

Julian Ward’s recruitment team have acted quickly with the acquisition of Benfica’s goal machine, Darwin Nunez, who comes capable of filing out centrally (a role Mane favoured last term following Luis Diaz’s arrival) and down the left-flank.

It’s more than likely that our latest signing will take time to adjust to the demands of the Premier League and Klopp’s tactical setup, though a transition as smooth as our Colombian international’s mid-season switch to Merseyside would be greatly appreciated.

The Uruguayan will, at the very least, benefit from the availability of a pre-season with the club should his work permit be processed without complications.

Amassing 38 goal contributions in 41 games, neutrals will no doubt be paying close attention to the 22-year-old and fellow big-money signing Erling Haaland at Manchester City with the race for the golden boot looking set to be particularly interesting this year.

Though it was always expected that one of the traditional front-three – once comprised of Mane, Salah and Bobby Firmino – would depart this summer or in the next, our sporting director can ill afford another challenge next year should our No.11’s contract be allowed to run down with a top midfielder identified as a priority.

That being said, Ward has certainly proven to have more than a sound eye for transfers with his moves for Diaz and Nunez in succession, which should give supporters some degree of hope should the worst come to pass.

