Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool will easily get more money for Mane in update on Anfield exit

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool should easily receive £5.1m worth of appearance-based add-ons included in the £27.5m deal taking Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich.

The Italian journalist tweeted the update online, with the remaining £2.6m set to potentially arise via individual and team achievements.

Sadio Mané will be in Germany on Tuesday in order to undergo medical tests and sign his three-year contract as new Bayern player. First part of paperworks already completed with Liverpool. 🔴🛩 #FCBayern €32m fee guaranteed. €6m add-ons are easy as linked to appearances. pic.twitter.com/N0iAca1vOy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 18, 2022

The Merseysiders have recruited an exciting replacement in Darwin Nunez, with the Uruguayan having greatly impressed Jurgen Klopp well before scoring twice against the Reds across both legs of a Champions League quarter-final.

Whilst not a completely raw addition to the squad, we will be bringing in a footballer closer to the opposite end of the scale, as far as experience is concerned, compared to our outgoing No.10.

If Nunez can replicate his goalscoring form from the prior campaign in the Portuguese top-flight (34 goals in 41 games, across all competitions), of course, we’ll have nothing to worry about in terms of a loss of output.

Indeed, with Luis Diaz (25) and Diogo Jota (25) at the club, there’s plenty to be excited about going forward when it comes to the next phase of our front-three.

