Liverpool could earn financial windfall from one ex-Red with promoted PL outfit ‘highly interested’ – Plettenberg

Liverpool could be set for a financial windfall should Union Berlin sell their star man and former Red, Taiwo Awoniyi.

Florian Plettenberg claimed on Twitter that the striker is ‘keen to leave’ his current club this summer, with a return back to the Premier League proving highly appealing.

News #Awoniyi: He’s keen to leave Union Berlin in summer. He wants to join a club in the Premier League. Nottingham is (next to Niakhaté) highly interested. Talks took place. For a move to #NFFC he can use a release clause of around €20m! Several clubs interested. @SkySportDE 🇳🇬 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 17, 2022

Assuming that an interested party meets his reported release clause of £17.1m, Jurgen Klopp’s outfit would receive £1.7m from the 10% sell-on clause Michael Edwards previously installed in the deal that initially took him to Germany.

The Nigerian enjoyed a prolific campaign in the German top-flight last term, registering 17 goal contributions in 31 league games.

At 24 years of age, the forward would have fitted well into the club’s philosophy of developing players across the 20-24 age range, however, it’s fair to say he has received far more in the way of playing minutes than he would have likely earned at Anfield.

With a year of Bundesliga experience under his belt, it would be fascinating to see how Awoniyi would handle the challenge of English top-flight football and we’d certainly wish him all the best should a move occur.

