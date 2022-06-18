Liverpool find out when third and final summer signing will be completed – Chris Bascombe

Calvin Ramsay is set to complete a move to Liverpool ‘this weekend’ as the Reds’ third and, reportedly, final signing of the window.

This comes courtesy of Chris Bascombe at The Telegraph, with the reporter noting that full completion of the transfer in question will depend on the results of a medical.

The Merseysiders have also signed promising attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho and 34-goal striker Darwin Nunez, with Julian Ward’s recruitment team wrapping up business early in the summer window.

The Aberdeen star is considered likely to be utilised as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s understudy in the right fullback spot, though it’s understood that our coaching staff consider the youngster capable of doing a job in midfield if need be.

It’s a level of versatility that will most certainly catch the manager’s eye, particularly given that our young Portuguese starlet is destined for the forward line this coming term and with us said to be in need of midfield reinforcments.

Many a neutral will be keen to point out that we have invested in youth as opposed to experience, which could prove damaging with such fine margins separating the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

However, the reality remains that we are in need of bringing down the average age of the squad and our signings (all coming highly rated) more than serve that purpose.

