Liverpool star ‘expected’ to agree new contract during pre-season despite ‘plenty’ of PL interest in him, confirms Chris Bascombe

Chris Bascombe has confirmed that Joe Gomez is ‘expected’ to agree fresh terms with Liverpool during the pre-season period.

The Englishman’s current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024 with the centre-half said to be attracting attention from the likes of Aston Villa and Newcastle United among other top-flight outfits.

“Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also considering his future, although that will depend on the quality of offers put to him,” the reporter wrote for The Telegraph. “Centre-back Joe Gomez – the subject of plenty of Premier League interest – is expected to sign a new Liverpool contract in pre-season.”

Ibrahima Konate has highly impressed since his move to England, with Joel Matip likely to remain high up in the pecking order if he can continue to avoid injuries.

It’s no fault of the Charlton Academy graduate that he’s found himself below the aforementioned pair, as a series of injuries have left him on the sidelines for a great deal of time despite having once been Virgil van Dijk’s undisputed centre-back partner in the heart of the backline.

With the Dutchman very much expecting his title-winning partner to be the long-term future of the defence next to our French international (a likelihood given both he and our No.32 are 30 years of age), patience on Gomez’s part could prove rewarding in the long-term.

