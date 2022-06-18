Melissa Reddy highlights four reasons behind Mane discount Liverpool granted Bayern as £27.5m fee agreed

There’s no question that £42.5m for Sadio Mane would have represented a significant bargain for any suitor willing to stump up the cash for Sadio Mane.

As it turns out, however, an up front fee of £27.5m (with add-ons attached) was enough for Bayern Munich to nail down their marquee signing, with Melissa Reddy highlighting the main reasons behind the discount agreed:

The Senegalese international being specifically keen on a move to Julian Nagelsmann’s outfit

‘Years of high performance’

Sound relations between the two outfits

‘The smooth Thiago negotiation’ two summers ago

The 30-year-old enjoyed a stellar second-half of the season for the Merseysiders, making up for a drop-off in form on Mo Salah’s end following the AFCON final.

The loss of the former Southampton ace will hurt a great deal, not least of all due to the fact that Mane was responsible in a big way for making Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool revolution a reality, helping steer us back into the promised land of top four football.

With entry into the Champions League came opportunities to sign the likes of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker – talents that helped catapult us into the stratosphere of the sport.

Our No.10 has more than earned the chance to explore a fresh challenge elsewhere and that won’t change how our ex-Borussia Dortmund boss, or much of the fanbase, views the wide man-turned-striker and his Anfield legacy.

