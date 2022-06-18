Paul Joyce breaks down how Liverpool could earn as much as £35.1m from Mane’s exit to Bayern Munich

The deal taking Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich this summer could reach a total of £35.1m should certain conditions attached to the add-ons included be met.

Paul Joyce reports on Twitter that the £7.6m of add-ons – based on appearances and individual and team achievements – have been included in the deal in question, with the Senegalese international set to depart Merseyside this summer.

Liverpool and Bayern Munich reach agreement on Sadio Mane deal. Guaranteed fee of £27.5million [€32million], plus £5million based on appearances and £2.6million based on individual and team achievements. The total package is worth £35.1million [€41million]. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) June 17, 2022

The Reds have already brought in the former RB Salzburg star’s replacement in the form of Uruguay international Darwin Nunez, subject to international clearance and a work permit.

The signing that truly kicked off the Jurgen Klopp era and paved the way for major success under the German tactician is a world-class talent that will be greatly missed on the Anfield turf.

The £35.1m package agreed still falls a little short of the £42.5m price tag we placed on Mane’s shoulders, though we’d imagine at least that the add-ons included are far more achievable than those that former part of the Bavarians’ prior insulting offer.

We’ll be wishing the 30-year-old nothing but the best of luck in Germany given that he’s been a superb servant for the club since his switch from Southampton.

