Pundit makes Jurgen Klopp point rivals will hate as Liverpool close in on third summer signing

Noel Whelan has highlighted the attraction of playing under Jurgen Klopp as an advantage Liverpool effectively use to beat rivals to top talent.

The pundit suggested that it would have been a deciding factor in the successful pursuit of the Scottish football writers’ young player of the year, Calvin Ramsay.

“Yeah. I think when you get certain clubs that come in for a battle, you’ve got a Liverpool team there, with the manager, the setup, the players that are already there, it’s hard to compete against,” the former Leeds attacker told Football Insider.

“They can grow him. He can fit right into the squad, get that experience and become a better player. That comes from playing with better players and having a manager like Jurgen Klopp.

“Especially as young player as well because you know that you’re not developed quite enough right now. At such tender age of 18, you’ve still got a good four years to learn your trade.”

The Reds have completed much of their business early on in the window, signing Darwin Nunez (work permit pending) and Fabio Carvalho with a third deal for the young Scot lined up for completion this weekend.

READ MORE: Liverpool star ‘expected’ to agree new contract during pre-season despite ‘plenty’ of PL interest in him, confirms Chris Bascombe

Few would be inclined to argue with the line of thought that Klopp’s contract renewal is the most important bit of business the club could have possibly agreed.

As both manager and a force of personality, the German tactician couldn’t be more tailormade for Liverpool and the task of getting the side back on top of the perch Sir Alex Ferguson was once so hellbent on shoving us off of.

EOTK Insider Opinion: How Elliott, Jones & Ramsay could have huge say in potential Bellingham transfer to Liverpool