(Video) Jose Enrique reacts to ‘massive’ Liverpool news on Sky Sports

Jose Enrique acknowledged Sadio Mane would be a ‘massive’ loss for Liverpool after the Senegalese international’s impending exit was confirmed.

The former Southampton ace is set to join Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich with the Reds initially earning £27.5m up front for the 23-goal wide man.

It’s a significant departure for Jurgen Klopp, particularly given how integral our No.10 was in the early years of the German’s reign at the Anfield helm, helping support our return to the top four and, eventually, the pinnacle of European and English football.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

