28-year-old ‘unlikely’ to be allowed to leave Liverpool now that Sadio Mane and Takumi Minamino seem destined to depart

Liverpool have seen Darwin Nunez arrive and some players are due to depart in his place but not everyone will be allowed to go.

As reported by The Mirror: ‘Minamino’s departure means it is unlikely that Klopp will allow Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to leave. The plan is for the club to look to strengthen their midfield next summer when Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner will all be out of contract.

‘Oxlade-Chamberlain made just 17 appearances last season, but Klopp was impressed with his influence and attitude when Naby Keita departed to the AFCON and when there were Covid-19 cases inside the squad.

READ MORE: Nigerian journalist slams Liverpool fans’ treatment of Mane who ‘never treated him like a Legend’ and made him an ‘easy target’

‘And although there have been claims that Steven Gerrard wants to take the former England international to Aston Villa, it has been made clear to the midfielder that Klopp doesn’t want to lose him. The 28-year-old, a £35 million signing from Arsenal five years ago, has suffered a succession of injury problems during his time on Merseyside.

‘But he has kept himself fit and available over the last 18 months and Liverpool would prefer to lose him on a free in 12 months’ time rather than sell him and be forced back into the market for a midfielder’.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be a useful asset to Jurgen Klopp’s midfield for next season, especially given the introduction of five substitutions in the Premier League.

With Divock Origi gone and Takumi Minamino seemingly leaving the club, there is a space in the cup competitions for a strong squad player to be handed game time.

Given his role of filling in for Mo Salah and Sadio Mane in the forward line during AFCON too, the versatility of our No.15 will also prove vital.

His experience and versatility will perhaps not be able to be replaced with any possible fee for the midfielder in the final year of his contract, so it’s not worth letting him go any way – with the possibility of him earning a new deal if his performances are good enough next season.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Farewell to Loris Karius – one of the unluckiest players in Liverpool’s history