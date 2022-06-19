Calvin Ramsay’s Liverpool squad number revealed as he agrees a deal with the club

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Calvin Ramsay, our third arrival this summer, and his squad number has been announced.

As reported by the club’s website: ‘Calvin Ramsay will wear the No.22 shirt for Liverpool FC.

‘The Scotland U21 right-back has become the Reds’ third new signing of the summer after completing a switch from Aberdeen on a long-term contract, subject to international clearance.

‘Previous wearers of the number for Liverpool include Titi Camara, Chris Kirkland, Simon Mignolet and Momo Sissoko’.

It’s some statement of intent from the Scot, as he looks set to challenge the first-team squad with his performances in training and will hope that he can impress with every chance he’s given.

Jurgen Klopp has been looking for some cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold and looks to have found it in Aberdeen, as the 18-year-old will hope to emulate the success of Kostas Tsimikas.

Our new No.22 will be around Anfield for many years and now starts the hard work to prove that he should eventually be in the starting line-up.

