(Image) Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain proposes to Perrie Edwards as couple enjoy post-season holiday

All the headlines around Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been focussed on his future but he had bigger things on his mind.

In a post shared by his now fiance Perrie Edwards, she wrote: ‘Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said… YES!’.

Alongside the caption, images were shared of the moment that our No.15 got down on one knee and proposed to the singer.

Following the birth of their son in 2021, it’s been quite the year for the couple and now they have more good news to celebrate.

With the 28-year-old set to return to pre-season training from the 4th of July, he and the rest of his teammates still have time to enjoy their break before the season starts.

As there is only a year left on his contract and uncertainty about his future, the former Arsenal man has a few more off-field decisions to make in the next few months.

You can view the post of Oxlade-Chamberlain and Edwards via @perrieedwards on Instagram:

