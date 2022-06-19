Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool’s signing of Calvin Ramsay after 18-year-old penns deal with the club

Liverpool have announced the signing of Calvin Ramsay and Jurgen Klopp was quick to comment on his arrival.

Speaking with the club’s website, the 54-year-old said: “Calvin is another exciting young player, so we’re very pleased, he has bags of potential. He is only 18 years old at the moment, although turns 19 soon and already has a decent number of first-team appearances for a defender of his age.

“He is athletic, smart, confident, with good technical ability and – always crucial – is eager to learn. So there’s lots to like.

READ MORE: 28-year-old ‘unlikely’ to be allowed to leave Liverpool now that Sadio Mane and Takumi Minamino seem destined to depart

“Experiences of European and U21 international football have been really important for him and his development, too.

“Signing so early in the window is fantastic for him as it means he’ll be with us for pre-season. That helps so much, particularly for a younger signing coming to us.

“He and we will have patience with each other. I think we have proved ours is the ideal environment to nurture and harness the qualities and talent of a young player.

“So we’re all really looking forward to working with him and seeing him improve and develop.”

It sounds like the German is very happy to be able to see our third signing arrive this summer and it looks as though that could be our summer business done.

Adding cover to Trent Alexander-Arnold will be the main objective for the new No.22 and he will be in for some fight to try and secure a starting role in the club.

There will be opportunities in the cup games for the Scot and he will hope that he can have a similar impact to Kostas Tsimikas in any appearances he makes.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Farewell to Loris Karius – one of the unluckiest players in Liverpool’s history