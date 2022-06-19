Liverpool want to fill ‘large gap’ left by Sadio Mane with ‘Real Madrid star Marco Asensio’ as Reds are ‘interested in signing the winger’

Despite the signing of Darwin Nunez, Liverpool are reportedly still looking to strengthen their forward line after the departure of Sadio Mane.

As reported by The Express: ‘The departure of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich will leave a large gap in Liverpool’s attacking group. It is a gap that boss Jurgen Klopp may want to fill despite the addition of Darwin Nunez, given the striker’s lack of experience at the top level.

‘One man who they could target to do that is Real Madrid star Marco Asensio, who has entered the final year of his contract. But Los Blancos are unwilling to match his demands for a large increase in his salary, opening the door to an exit.

‘Liverpool are one of the clubs understood to be interested in signing the winger, who has helped Madrid to win three La Liga titles’.

It does seem really unlikely that the signing of Darwin Nunez will be followed up with another attacker, particularly given the price tag of the 22-year-old.

There’s no doubt that the departure of the Senegalese forward will be a huge miss for Jurgen Klopp’s side but it looks like we have already found our replacement.

Despite the talents of the Real Madrid winger, it seems unlikely that FSG would allow any more money to be spent this summer on our forward line.

