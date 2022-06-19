Nigerian journalist slams Liverpool fans’ treatment of Mane who ‘never treated him like a Legend’ and made him an ‘easy target’

Liverpool are ready to say goodbye to Sadio Mane and one journalist is happy that he is leaving Anfield.

Writing on his Twitter account, Nigerian journalist Ibukun Aluko said: ‘Liverpool fans never treated him like a Legend, never allowed him celebrate his AFCON win, always the easy target whenever the team isn’t playing.

‘I’m happy Sadio Mane is finally going to a club he will be truly loved..

READ MORE: (Video) Kenny Dalglish joins the rest of Anfield’s spectators as they sing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ during Elton John concert

‘My man deserves to be celebrated 💪🏾’.

It’s quite some statement to say that our supporters don’t truly love the Senegalese forward, especially after the outpouring of love that has been shown since the announcement of his departure.

There is somewhat of an argument to make that Mo Salah has been better appreciated by some of our fans but that doesn’t mean that our No.10 isn’t celebrated by the Anfield faithful.

The 30-year-old is a legend for our club and his contribution to Jurgen Klopp’s side will never be forgotten.

You can view the comments on Mane via @IbkSports on Twitter:

Liverpool fans never treated him like a Legend, never allowed him celebrate his AFCON win, always the easy target whenever the team isn’t playing. I’m happy Sadio Mane is finally going to a club he will be truly loved.. My man deserves to be celebrated 💪🏾. pic.twitter.com/ZVOSLdslfM — Ibukun Aluko (@IbkSports) June 17, 2022

EOTK Insider Opinion: Farewell to Loris Karius – one of the unluckiest players in Liverpool’s history