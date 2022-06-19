‘Obviously I support Liverpool’ – Calvin Ramsay on supporting Liverpool as a child and wanting to emulate two of his heroes

Calvin Ramsay is being handed the opportunity to play for a team he supported as a child, now he has completed his transfer to Liverpool.

Speaking with the club’s website, the 18-year-old said: ‘Obviously I support Liverpool. I was here when I was young and I can remember it well. Obviously my dad showed some photos, which I don’t really want to be seeing! But it’s a massive club and it’s an unbelievable feeling to be here and I’m ready to get started.

‘I know I’m a defender but I quite liked Luis Suarez when he was here. I thought he was brilliant. I’d say him, he was a big one. Obviously Steven Gerrard as well, he’s a legend here. So, hopefully I can go on and make my mark as well’.

It’s not a bad pair of former Reds to try and emulate in a red shirt, if the new No.22 has anywhere near the career of Luis Suarez and Steven Gerrard – he would have done very well.

The former Aberdeen player did also support the club as a kid but it was revealed in the interview that he first visited Anfield when he was just 2-years-old.

Although there hasn’t been too many years pass since then, the Scot will be hoping to write him name into the folklore for a much loved club world-wide.

