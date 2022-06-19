(Video) Kenny Dalglish joins the rest of Anfield’s spectators as they sing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ during Elton John concert

Kenny Dalglish was amongst thousands of other spectators as he watched Elton John perform his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

During the performance, Anfield was able to witness another rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ and there were some famous faces who took part in the singing.

Whilst the rendition was taking place, our former manager and player’s daughter shared a video of her Dad signing the anthem that was made famous by Gerry and the Pacemakers.

Uploading the video to her Twitter account, Lauren Dalglish wrote: ‘Recently, when concert fans have sung YNWA, it’s felt even more special than when football fans sing it. Or maybe it’s just this summer. Anyway .. here’s Anfield after Elton singing YNWA & giving me goosebumps. (if you’re a nonLFC fan who wants to talk shit , please, just jog on)’.

In the video, the 71-year-old is seen signing with his wife Marina and holding a drink – seemingly having a great time on a famous Liverpool evening.

You can watch the video of Kenny and the Dalglish family via @laurendalglish on Twitter:

