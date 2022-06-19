(Video) Liverpool reveal final 10 goals for our greatest ever finish and ask supporters to pick their favourite

To celebrate Liverpool’s 130th birthday, the club has been counting down the 130 best goals in our history.

Releasing the goals in groups of 10, the final 10 finishes have now been revealed but the club is allowing a vote as to who wins the accolade of the best ever.

There are, obviously, some amazing and important finishes to pick from and it’s certainly not an easy decision to pick just one.

However, that is the job of the supporters and they have been handed the choice to choose from:

Goal A: Ian St John v Leeds United, FA Cup Final, 1965

Goal B: David Fairclough v Saint-Étienne, European Cup quarter-final, 1977

Goal C: Kenny Dalglish v Club Brugge, European Cup Final, 1978

Goal D: Terry McDermott v Tottenham Hotspur, First Division, 1978

Goal E: Alan Kennedy v Real Madrid, European Cup Final, 1981

Goal F: Kenny Dalglish v Chelsea, First Division, 1986

Goal G: Ian Rush v Everton, FA Cup Final, 1986

Goal H: Steven Gerrard v AC Milan, Champions League Final, 2005

Goal I: Steven Gerrard v West Ham United, FA Cup Final, 2006

Goal J: Divock Origi v Barcelona, Champions League semi-final, 2019

Best of luck to all the players, past and present, as they are handed the opportunity to hold the esteemed honour of scoring our greatest goal.

If you want to vote as well, you can do so here.

You can view the video of the top 10 Liverpool goals via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

