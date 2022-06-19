‘We’re both still young’ – Calvin Ramsay on the similarities between him and Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold is still such a young player but Calvin Ramsay has discussed how much he’s looked up to his new teammate.

On the prospect of playing alongside our No.66, the 18-year-old said: ‘He’s a massive player, he’s been brilliant so far. I watched him the whole of last season and just the way he plays, I think it’s almost similar to me [in] the way he attacks and stuff like that, we’re both still young. But he’s an unreal player.

‘So to be coming in here and learning off him, it’s just going to be amazing for me and I’m going to learn a lot. It’s going to be tough, it’s going to be a challenge but it’s one that I’m up for and hopefully I can go and challenge to get into the starting XI.

READ MORE: Calvin Ramsay’s Liverpool squad number revealed as he agrees a deal with the club

‘Because obviously he’s young and he’s just been brilliant – everyone in football knows that. And because I’m in a similar position and there was a bit of interest from Liverpool at the time.

‘Even before there was interest from Liverpool, I looked up to him because he’s similar to the way that I play, like I said – his attacking, his crossing, he can use both feet, his passing range is obviously quite similar to mine. Just being in here every day with not just him, but all the players, they’re top professionals and I’m going to learn a lot and become a better player’.

It’s great that the Scot is so excited to play with the Scouser in our team and how much he is wanting to emulate his performances in a red shirt.

The former Aberdeen man is clearly confident in his attacking abilities and will hope that playing with our star-studded squad, and under Jurgen Klopp, will help improve his whole game.

It looks like a great combination of confidence in his own ability and a burning desire to improve and play in this side, from our new No.22.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Farewell to Loris Karius – one of the unluckiest players in Liverpool’s history