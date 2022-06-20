Bayern Munich legend confident that ‘exceptional’ Sadio Mane will impress at the Bundesliga giants

Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus has applauded the German giants for the soon to be announced signing of Sadio Mane from Liverpool and admitted his admiration for the Senegal international.

The winger is set to complete his move to the Bundesliga giants in the coming days worth a reported £35.1m and sign a three year deal at the Allianz Arena.

“The signing of Sadio Mane is fantastic – not just for FC Bayern, but for the entire Bundesliga. The fact that such a great footballer will play in our league is just class,” Matthaus told Sky Sports (via Bayern Strikes).

“Mane is an exceptional player and a difference-maker. He has provided goals and assists with Liverpool in a way and with a regularity that few other players in the world have been able to match in recent years.”

Our No. 10 won every major trophy possible at Anfield and has become recognised as one of the best players in the world in his position.

He led his nation to AFCON glory at the beginning of the year, but with just 12 months remaining on his current Liverpool deal, it appears that he’s ready for a new challenge in Germany.

He netted 120 goals for Jurgen Klopp’s side since joining from Southampton in 2015 and he leaves the club as a Reds legend.

It’s believed that the 30-year-old was wanting £400,000 a week to remain on Merseyside – a demand that FSG simply weren’t willing to meet.

The arrival of Darwin Nunez, as well as the signing of Luis Diaz in January, means Klopp’s attacking firepower will remain strong enough to ensure his side are competitive on all fronts once again next season.

We wish Mane all the best in Germany, Bayern will be lucky to have him.

