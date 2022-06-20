Ben Foster drops Liverpool transfer claim that will frighten rivals after ‘absolutely incredible’ signing

Ben Foster has lauded Liverpool’s recruitment team after the signing of Darwin Nunez, describing the highly-rated Uruguayan international as ‘absolutely incredible’ from the games he’s seen the player in.

The Merseysiders completed a £64m deal for the former Penarol hitman, which could rise to £85m once the conditions attached to the add-ons agreed are met.

“Liverpool signing Darwin Nunez, I’ve only seen probably what most people have seen, the games he’s played for Benfica in the Champions League and he looks a player, he looks absolutely incredible,” the goalkeeper spoke on his podcast (via the Echo). “One thing you’ve got to say about Liverpool, they don’t get many transfers wrong especially big boys, they don’t get many transfers wrong.”

The forward is expected to act as a replacement for departing club legend Sadio Mane with the 22-year-old capable of filing out wide in the Senegalese international’s traditional spot (now occupied by Luis Diaz) and centrally where the No.10 found great success in the latter half of the 2022/23 campaign.

It would be quite some going for Nunez to hit the ground running as quickly as his former fellow Primeira Liga star did after a mid-season switch.

Though, the opportunity to participate in pre-season could prove more than advantageous for our No.27 ahead of what will likely be another close-fought battle for the English top-flight title between ourselves and the holders in Manchester City.

Given how we were repeatedly told that it would be a struggle to replace our traditional front-three, the fact that we’ve already bought such quality additions in the form of Diogo Jota, Diaz and, now, the former Benfica star, our continued ruthlessness in the market should encourage more than optimism amongst the fanbase.

