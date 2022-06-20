20-goal ex-Liverpool striker makes Nottingham Forest transfer decision amid interest from multiple suitors – report

Taiwo Awoniyi is reportedly set to reject a move to join promoted outfit Nottingham Forest ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

This update comes courtesy of a report from Football Insider, with the former Liverpool striker said to be fielding interest from a multitude of suitors.

The Union Berlin man enjoyed a prolific campaign with the Bundesliga-based outfit following his Anfield exit last summer, registering 25 goal contributions (including 20 goals) in 43 games (across all competitions).

After having only spent a year in Germany, few could blame the Nigerian international for choosing to stay put given the kind of form he’s enjoying with Urs Fischer’s outfit.

That being said, dependent on the options available to Awoniyi beyond the Premier League side, his head could still yet be turned by a more attractive destination.

The prospect of playing in the English top-flight, after failing to get a chance to do so with Liverpool due to work permit issues, and prove his worth may very well seem appealing to the 24-year-old eventually should the right opportunity arise.

For now, of course, the forward seems to be enjoying his football in the Bundesliga and we hope he continues to do so for the foreseeable future.

