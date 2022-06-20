Ex-Scotland boss worried Liverpool signing may have made a mistake going to Anfield

Craig Levein has warned that Liverpool’s latest signing, Calvin Ramsay, could disappear in a Liverpool side packed with talent should he not get the right amount of playing time.

The Merseysiders completed their final bit of business in the form of the Scottish writers’ young player of the year at the weekend for an up front fee of £4m (and a further £2.5m in add-ons attached).

“I worry that he’s not going to play first-team football and the problem with that is that, once you’ve started playing first-team football, there’s nothing else compares to it and you cannot go back and play reserve team football or your improvement slows down or stalls,” the former Scotland manager told was quoted as saying by BBC Scotland.

The youngster is expected to come into the club as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s understudy, though it has been acknowledged by the coaching staff that the player has qualities that may be well-suited to a midfield role.

Under a manager that values potential, it could be argued that the teenager couldn’t be in better hands under Jurgen Klopp.

Of course, Ramsay will be directly competing for a spot that is very clearly our No.66’s – a fullback thought by some to be one of the (if not the) leading options in his position in world football.

The availability of Kostas Tsimikas on the opposite flank, however, does prove that minutes will avail themselves to our latest summer signing should he impress next term.

