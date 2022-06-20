Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool attacker’s exit as medical at new club in the pipeline

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Divock Origi is set to ‘undergo medicals’ at AC Milan ‘this week’ ahead of a free transfer switch away from Liverpool.

The Belgian international said his farewells to fans and staff after seven trophy-laden years with the Reds, with the striker set for a new challenge in the Serie A.

Two deals set to be completed and announced in Serie A. 🛩🇮🇹 #transfers ▫️ Divock Origi will be in Milano this week to undergo medicals and sign as new AC Milan player on a free move. ▫️ Marcos Antonio will be in Rome to join Lazio, done deal with Shakhtar for €10m package. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2022

The former Lille hitman will be fondly remembered at Anfield for his heroic exploits in the Champions League and against domestic outfit Everton.

Given the 27-year-old’s level of contribution from the bench, coupled with the possibility of Taki Minamino departing the club, one might have thought that a replacement of sorts would have been sorted this summer.

The official club line, as it stands, being peddled, however, is that no further business (in the form of incomings) will occur following the addition of Aberdeen’s highly-rated fullback, Calvin Ramsay.

Perhaps it demonstrates the significant faith in our depth – with Bobby Firmino, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez all capable of filing out centrally in the forward line – and options coming through the Academy with Kaide Gordon one of several sure to get a chance to impress in pre-season.

