Foster makes Sadio Mane point Darwin Nunez must address quickly in maiden PL season

Sadio Mane’s departure from Liverpool will hit hard for a multitude of reasons, prime amongst them being the sheer quality the squad will lose once the Senegalese international makes his way over to the Bundesliga.

The recruitment team have been quick to rectify this reality with the signing of Darwin Nunez, a prolific striker from the Primeira Liga but, as Ben Foster, notes it will be difficult still for the Reds not to feel the absence of their key man.

“He’s probably got to a point where he wants a new challenge and you can’t really stand in his way but I think he’s going to be a big miss,” the 39-year-old spoke on his podcast (via the Echo).

“His work ethic, his quality, he’s got that nous of where to get in the box, when to get into the box at the right time, I think he’s going to be a big miss, I really do, just for how that original front three worked so well.

“Mane, Firmino, Salah they just worked so well, they knew what they were doing.”

As such it will be critical that the Uruguayan gets going as quickly as possible in Merseyside (preferably as hastily as Luis Diaz adjusted to his new surroundings) as soon as the 2022/23 campaign begins.

38 goal contributions in 41 games, even accounting for the variance in quality between the English and Portuguese top-flight, suggests a level of lethality that fans can feel encouraged about.

We’ll be expecting a settling-in period nonetheless for our No. 27 as he acclimatises to the demands of Jurgen Klopp’s setup and the physicality of the Premier League.

Still, it seems highly unlikely that the recruitment team harbour any doubts about Nunez’s ability to reach his extraordinarily high talent ceiling given the considerable transfer fee dished out for his services and we’ll be looking forward to seeing how he gets on under the German tactician.

