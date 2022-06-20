Julian Ward and Co. ‘impressed’ by potential Salah replacement during Nunez scouting but Liverpool won’t go for him due to one key reason – The Athletic

Benfica’s Rafa Silva reportedly caught the eye of Julian Ward’s recruitment team during the scouting of Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool won’t move for the Uruguayan’s former teammate, however, given that the option does not fit within the ideal age profile favoured by decision-makers at the club.

“Ward’s watchers were also impressed by Benfica’s Rafa Silva in the process of their research on Nunez and had the right-sided attacker been a few years younger, then maybe Mohamed Salah’s future would have become a little clearer,” Simon Hughes and Mark Carey wrote in a joint-piece for The Athletic. “Instead, the Portugal international – who turned 29 in May – remains in Lisbon and Salah will form part of a Liverpool forward line next season, which will pose new questions for rivals because of a redesign.”

The ex-Penarol hitman enjoyed a prolific campaign with the Eagles, registering 34 goals in 41 appearances last term (across all competitions).

In Portugal, we seem to have discovered something of a goldmine as far as talent acquisition is concerned in recent years, with the 22-year-old striker following a prior successful move for former FC Porto wide man, Luis Diaz.

Though Nunez comes somewhat more pricey at £64m compared to his Colombian teammate at Anfield, it could prove to be a phenomenal piece of business should he live up to his potential over the course of a six-year contract.

With the Primeira Liga continuing to produce top talent, of the likes of Fabio Vieira (heavily-linked with Arsenal) and Vitinha, it would be far from surprising to see us dip into the Portuguese top-flight once more when looking to safeguard the future of the squad.

