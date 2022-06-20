Klopp ‘bewitched’ by £77.3m alternative to Jude Bellingham fans may have forgotten about – Inter Live

Liverpool are said to remain interested in Nicolo Barella with the club contemplating a move for the Italian international, who has ‘bewitched’ Jurgen Klopp, this summer.

This comes from Inter Live (via Calcio Mercato Web), with the publication asserting that the Reds could be prepared to offer Naby Keita as part of a move for the £77.3m man.

The Guinean international’s contract is set to expire next summer and it remains unclear as to whether the side plans on extending his terms.

After a promising season with us last term, we’d have to imagine that there is a serious degree of temptation on our part to keep our No.8 beyond the summer of 2023.

The possibility of acquiring Barella could prove more than tempting, though it’s understood that Inter Milan would not be amenable to such an arrangement should it arise.

If we are prepared to fork out a significant fee for a new midfielder next season, however, the recruitment team are likely to consider the 25-year-old amongst a range of targets, including Borussia Dortmund’s highly-rated Jude Bellingham.

