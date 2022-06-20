Liverpool could pocket £16.75m from two Nottingham Forest transfers this summer – report

Liverpool could be set to pocket £1.75m from Union Berlin’s potential sale of Taiwo Awoniyi to newly promoted Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest.

This comes from John Percy at The Telegraph, who reports on Steve Cooper’s side’s impending £17.5m bid, which the Merseysiders will benefit from courtesy of the 10% sell-on clause attached to his deal with the German club.

The two-time Champions League winners are also said to have expressed an interest in signing out-of-favour fullback Neco Williams, which could lead to Jurgen Klopp’s men earning as much as £16.75m in total should the Tricky Trees meet the former’s £15m valuation for the Welshman.

READ MORE: ‘Nobody was really interested’ – Taki Minamino drops biggest hint of potential Liverpool exit with domestic cup comments

£16.75m on top of the £27.5m deal (which should easily rise to £32.6m) agreed for the exit of Sadio Mane (£44.25m) would cover a significant chunk of the initial £64m outlay on Darwin Nunez.

Should we manage to recoup transfer fees spent as quickly as we identified and purchased our top targets, there’s no telling what further business the club may be prepared to engage in should the right opportunity arise.

The official line coming out of the club is that no further incomings will be announced this summer but we’ve not always remained fixed on our thinking in that front.

EOTK Insider Opinion: How Elliott, Jones & Ramsay could have huge say in potential Bellingham transfer to Liverpool