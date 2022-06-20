Liverpool line up versatile 12-goal Real Madrid star with one year left on contract as ‘top target’ – AS

Liverpool have identified Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio as their next ‘top target’ to bolster the forward line.

This comes courtesy of Spanish outlet AS (via Football 365), despite the club having allegedly called time on any further incomings coming to the club this summer.

That doesn’t rule out potential outgoings, of course, with the likes of Neco Williams, Nathaniel Phillips and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain options that have been tipped for a potential exit.

Having already signed Darwin Nunez and given that the midfield remains the one department that we could do with strengthening if possible before 2023, it’s an addition that may have some supporters questioning the rationale of the recruitment team.

It’s worth remembering that Asensio is capable of filing out across both the left and right flanks (favouring the latter) and has prior experience in the middle of the park as an attacking midfielder.

Given the lack of senior cover on the right-flank, however, one might imagine that the 26-year-old would predominantly provide cover for Mo Salah if one were to take the report in question with anything but a pinch of salt.

