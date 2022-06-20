Liverpool name their price for out-of-favour Neco Williams as Reds set to welcome three-horse transfer race between PL outfits

Fulham, Southampton and Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in Neco Williams with Liverpool wanting a transfer package of £20m for the fullback.

This comes courtesy of Sky Sports, with it being claimed that the Saints’ interest is ‘more serious’ than that of the Cottagers’.

The signing of Calvin Ramsay as understudy to Trent Alexander-Arnold has all but confirmed the Welshman’s status as the third-choice option in the pecking order, which is likely to encourage a speedy exit from the 21-year-old this summer.

It would remain something of a shame to see the player leave given the clear talent he has at his disposal and what was a promising second-half of the season with Marco Silva’s men last term in the Championship.

Still, with a minor age gap between himself and our No.66, it’s difficult to see Williams holding out on hope of a future at the club where he overtakes Trent as our first-choice right-back.

A fee amounting in total of £20m would represent good business on the club’s part, forming £52.6m when combined with the sale of Sadio Mane (taking into account add-ons), which would represent a significant chunk of the £64m initial outlay on Darwin Nunez.

